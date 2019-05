Minor injuries in bus crash at Rosebud A bus crash in the Rosebud area of Crittenden County on U.S. 60 East at about 3 p.m. has resulted in a couple of very minor injuries. A we...

Wreck blocks road, cuts power to 998 A wreck on Ky. 91 North just outside of Marion around 9 a.m. cut power to almost 1,000 Kenergy Corp. customers in Crittenden County an...

Coming Soon to Main Street in Marion Main Street is going Wall Street again! See this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press to find out what well-known regional...

Buntin conducts consignment auction Farm Equipment Consignment Auction Saturday, April 27 • 9 a.m. Location: 4736 St. Rt. 297, Marion, KY – Behind Buntin Trailer Sa...