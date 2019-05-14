YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Church group against alcohol vote
A group of concerned Crittenden County citizens has mounted opposition to the question of alcohol sales facing voters Tuesday. Their advertisement is posted here.
The ballot question will read, "Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in the City of Marion, Kentucky?"
This question will only be on ballots in precincts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 within the city limits.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/14/2019 10:36:00 AM
