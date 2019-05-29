City administrator: Water safe to drink

Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford insists the city's water is safe to drink despite pockets of Marion still enduring a taste and smell that is a little off.
Following last night's special city council meeting, Ledford spoke on the city's efforts to correct the problem that has endured about 10 days or so. After changing the treatment process to adjust for summer temperatures that affect contaminant levels that naturally occur in the city's reservoir and flushing the city's entire system of lines and storage tanks, Ledford said it could take a couple more days to level off. So water should be back to normal by the end of the week.
The city administrator acknowledge the problem has caused inconveniences throughout the city, but said water is tested every day to ensure safety. There has been no danger to people or animals, he said.