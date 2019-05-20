Gem, mineral show June 1-2 at Fohs Hall

The Gem, Mineral, Fossil & Jewelry Show at Fohs Hall is an annual gathering of mineral enthusiasts. Booths will include displays from various sectors of the mineral and fossil industry, which are attractions to collectors and amateur observers.
Museum tours will be offered, and a new activity for children this year is a chance for young and old alike to experiment with gem mining and gold panning.
The show runs June 1-2 at Fohs Hall. See advertisement for more detailed information about show offerings, times and sponsors.
