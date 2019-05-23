Local man faces drug and other charges

|Martin
Michael P. Martin, 25, was arrested at a home on Franklin Mine Road yesterday after deputies found a large quantity of meth, marijuana and other narcotics.
A 17-year-old female was present with Martin. She was released to her grandparents, according to a sheriff's department news release.
Martin was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Crittenden County deputies Chuck Hoover and Ray Agent were involved in the investigation.
For more on this investigation, see next week's Crittenden Press printed edition.