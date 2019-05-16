YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Motorcycle accident on Ky. 91 North
Crittenden EMS, law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Ky. 91 North and Ky. 135 South near the Cave In Rock Ferry Landing. Two individuals are reportedly involved in the accident.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/16/2019 04:02:00 PM
