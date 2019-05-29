State investigation finds Marion tap water safe

In response to two official complaints made to the Division fo Water, investigators from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet were dispatched to Marion on Wednesday where water tests were conducted.
Robin Hartman, spokesperson for the cabinet, said Marion’s water is safe to drink based on tests done today.
The complaints were filed late Tuesday.
Hartman said the City of Marion had already begun flushing the water distribution system by the time Division of Water officials arrived here this morning for testing.
The complaints, Hartman said, were that the water was dark in color and smelled of chlorine.
“It seems to be fine from our testing,” Hartman explained. “Our testing found it to be odorless and colorless.”
The testing on Wednesday could not determine whether the water was substandard prior to flushing.
