Local man faces drug and other charges Martin A Marion man is in jail charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, other drug offenses and unlawful transaction with a minor. ...

Dr. Maddux retiring from full-time practice Longtime Marion physician Dr. Greg Maddux is retiring from full-time practice at the end of June. Maddux was one of the founders of Family...

City says water is okay despite color, taste We know there's a great deal of conversation in the community about the drinking water in Marion. The Press had an article last week i...

State investigation finds Marion tap water safe In response to two official complaints made to the Division fo Water, investigators from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet were...