Summer Reading kick-off June 5

Marion alcohol sales approved by voters The second alcohol referendum in just more than three years was successful in Marion balloting today. Voters in the five Marion prec...

Local man faces drug and other charges Martin A Marion man is in jail charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, other drug offenses and unlawful transaction with a minor. ...

Henderson man arrested at WMA Lichtefeld This man, Marcus S. Lichtefeld, 31, of Henderson is facing multiple charges in Crittenden and perhaps Union counties followin...

Press Online will have election totals tonight The Crittenden Press will be following results of today's election once polls close at 6pm. We will be at the courthouse gathering d...