Summer Reading kick-off June 5

Crittenden County Public Library's summer reading program will kick off with illusionists The Mastersons June 5. The event will be held at Rocket Arena. Reed & Ashton Masterson are nationally touring, award winning illusionists that bring a whole new meaning to the term magic show. They’ve performed for numerous celebrities and have been featured on ABC, FOX and NBC, among others.
Summer reading program will include activities and reading challenges for youth, teens and adults. To learn more, visit the library during business hours or register on the library's Facebook page. The theme for this year's Summer Reading Program is A Universe of Stories.