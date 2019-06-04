Murder Mystery June 15

State investigation finds Marion tap water safe In response to two official complaints made to the Division fo Water, investigators from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet were...

Keller paces track and field team Crittenden County sophomore Kate Keller paced the track and field team with a top five finish at the Kentucky State Finals Track and Field...

Marion Baptist has VBS next week Click Image to Enlarge Marion Baptist Church's Vacation Bible School will be offered to Crittenden County youth the first week in J...

City says water is okay despite color, taste We know there's a great deal of conversation in the community about the drinking water in Marion. The Press had an article last week i...