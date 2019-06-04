Murder Mystery June 15

|Click Image to Enlarge
The second Marion Murder Mystery is scheduled for June 15. Participants will register at the Marion Welcome Center then stroll through downtown Marion to receive clues from characters at participating businesses.
When the clues have been collected and participants are ready to submit their guess for who killed the carnival owner, they will turn in their clues and may attend the wake and reveal at Fohs Hall beginning at 6 p.m.
More than 100 people participated in last spring's Marion Murder Mystery, which attracted rave reviews. The cost for the event is $10 to play and $10 to attend the reveal.
