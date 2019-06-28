College offers Marion classes

|Click Image to Enlarge
Madisonville Community College will, for the first time in several years, offer college classes at the Ed-Tech Center in Marion. Beginning this fall, 11 lower level college courses will be offered, ranging from Biology to College Algebra. An on-site registration event is scheduled for 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at the Crittenden County Library on West Carlisle Street. Students will be able to apply and register for the fall semester.
Dr. Scott Cook, MCC Provost, is excited about the possibilities.
“We are thrilled to serve the community with this class schedule,” he said. “There is a good mix of courses available, and we expect to continue with increased offerings in the future.”