Community Patriotic Service is Wednesday

|This file photo is from the 2013 Community Patriotic Service.
Crittenden County Ministerial Association will host the annual Community Patriotic Service Wednesday evening.
Crittenden County's Spc. Aaron Davis will be the featured speaker, with Sgt. Sara Brandon helping emcee the event. A special tribute will honor the late Col. Barry Gilbert, who organized the first ceremony in 2002 and continued to do so until the last couple of years. Gilbert died in November of last year.
This year's theme is Celebrating Our Patriotic Family Heritage, and local families are encouraged to attend together. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Marion Baptist Church Family Life Center.