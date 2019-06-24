Community Patriotic Service is Wednesday

Four dead in crash; Marion couple will be okay A Marion couple was injured in a two-car, quadruple fatality on Saturday on Ky. 109 North in Wheatcroft in Webster County. Charles Barr...

Rescue crews looking for possible drowning victim Rescue squads and emergency responders from Crittenden and Livingston counties and other agencies have been searching the Ohio River sin...

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Dog owner arrested Tabor UPDATE : Thursday June 20 The court reduced Tabor's bond to 10 percent of $5,000 and he made bond today. He will appear for ...

Boy allegedly attacked by 2 pit bull-Lab mix dogs Pictured is one of the suspected dogs being held in quarantine at the county animal shelter. A five-year-old Crittenden County boy has b...