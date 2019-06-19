YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Calendar
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
County Under Severe Storm Warning
Crittenden County is under a severe thunderstorm warning, particularly the western part of the county, that could included winds exceeding 60mph.
The warning is in effect until 4:15pm today.
Looking West on Carlisle Street about 4pm today.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
6/19/2019 03:32:00 PM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home