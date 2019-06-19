County Under Severe Storm Warning

Boy allegedly attacked by 2 pit bull-Lab mix dogs Pictured is one of the suspected dogs being held in quarantine at the county animal shelter. A five-year-old Crittenden County boy has b...

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Dog owner arrested Tabor There is a new development in the dog attack story. Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department arrested 60-year-old Larry Tabor shor...

ALCOHOL: Who will Sell and When? This week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press will answer many of the pressing questions around town, following the recent vote ...

Tucker Estate Auction June 29 Click Image to Enlarge An estate auction of the late Ethel Tucker of Marion will be held June 29 at Fohs Hall. Selling will be a 3 bed...