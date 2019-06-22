YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, June 22, 2019
Four dead in crash; Marion couple will be okay
Charles Barron, 54, and his wife, Linda Barron, of Marion were injured and taken to Baptist Health in Madisonville, but they received non-life-threatenting injuries.
According to Kentucky State Police, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Eduardo Lopez, 23, of Madisonville hydroplaned into the southbound lane of travel and collided with Barron’s 2005 Dodge Dakota.
Lopez and his three passengers, Jorge Chavez, Miguel Brico, and Christina Chavez, all of Madisonville, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster County coroner. The age of all three passengers are unknown.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Trevor High.
The deceased victims were reportedly all employees of the Fiesta Acapulco Mexican restaurant in Sturgis. The City of Sturgis Facebook Page said the restaurant was closing early Saturday because of the tragedy.
