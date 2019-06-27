Goodbye Doc! ... and more in this week's Press

Also in the news this week are some new developments in that case where a dog allegedly attacked a young boy in rural Crittenden County and local government news with regard to your taxes.
Also, you'll need to take a close look at Publisher Chris Evans' viewpoint piece that draws into focus the real issues behind delays in choosing a final route for the rest of US 641.
When it comes to keeping you informed about local issues there's only one trusted source of comprehensive news and sports coverage in Marion and Crittenden County. Never miss out on what’s going on in your community. We're always around town and will keep you posted on what’s happening. Subscribe today to ensure that real news reporting continues in your community. Get the printed edition or read the entire paper online with a subscription to The Press, starting at just $2.95.