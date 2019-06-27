Goodbye Doc! ... and more in this week's Press

Four dead in crash; Marion couple will be okay A Marion couple was injured in a two-car, quadruple fatality on Saturday on Ky. 109 North in Wheatcroft in Webster County. Charles Barr...

Rescue crews looking for possible drowning victim Rescue squads and emergency responders from Crittenden and Livingston counties and other agencies have been searching the Ohio River sin...

House for sale in Hebron community Click Image to Enlarge

Air Evac called to Frances for broken leg Crittenden County Rescue Squad and other emergency responders are in Frances right now at 7:45pm Monday, responding to a call for help b...