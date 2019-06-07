Hurricane Camp Meeting Opens Monday

Keller paces track and field team Crittenden County sophomore Kate Keller paced the track and field team with a top five finish at the Kentucky State Finals Track and Field...

Blood drive Monday in Marion Click Image to Enlarge A blood drive Monday will raise money for the Crittenden County Animal Shelter. Donors who have not given blood w...

Local Services for Marion and Beyond HOME & COMMERCIAL Pressure Washing Click Here for Card Plus Headstone, ...

Work begins next week on new state highway garage Construction on Crittenden County’s new state highway department maintenance and salt storage facility should begin next week. According...