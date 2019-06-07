YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, June 7, 2019
Hurricane Camp Meeting Opens Monday
The week-long, old-style revival is held in an historic open-air tabernacle built over a century ago. There will be meals before every service and special music nightly.
Evangelist for the June 10-16 Camp Meeting is Kory Cunningham of Hardin Baptist Church in Marshall County. Cunningham is married to former Crittenden County native Katie (Stout) Cunningham.
The dining hall opens at 5:30pm nightly and pre-service music begins at 6:45 in the tabernacle.
Here's the week's evening menu:
Monday: BBQ
Tuesday: Country Ham Breakfast
Wednesday: Meatloaf
Thursday: Pork Chops
Friday: Fish Fry
Saturday: Roast Beef
Sunday: Fried Chicken and Ham (Father's Day)
Meal cost: $8.50
6/07/2019 03:11:00 PM