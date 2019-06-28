Kirk achieves Eagle at blistering pace

Kirk, 16, is a bit younger than today’s average Eagle Scout. In fact, he finished the requirements about a year earlier than most do. He began in Scouting in the seventh grade and didn’t take serious aim at the Eagle until a couple of years ago.
“A couple of my friends (Zach Weathers and Jordan Urbanowski) referred me to Scouting when I was in seventh grade,” Kirk said last week, a few days after being officially conferred. “At first, it was just a way to hang out with my friends.”
“The last two years, I really dedicated myself to getting (Eagle),” he said. “There’s a lot of paperwork and it can be a little stressful so I really wanted to just get it done.”
He zipped right through the work required to earn the title and along the way built a zip line for dogs at the Mary Hall Ruddiman Animal Shelter. It’s a device where workers at the shelter can attach dogs on a leash and allow them to run, without getting away or requiring a human handler.
Kirk has studied martial arts for about 11 years and he only recently joined the high school track and field and cross country teams where he’s excelled as a distance runner. A few weeks ago, he ran in the state finals along with three other members of the 4x800 Crittenden County relay team. Kirk is also very active as a young member of ... read the complete story in the printed edition or subscribe now to the online version for just $2.95 a month.