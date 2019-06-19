Marion High Reunion struggles to stay alive

|Marion High School's
mascot was the Blue Terrors.
”I got a negative response from both in-county and out-of-state patrons or no response at all, which tells me to quit," said Tom Crider, a 1954 MHS graduate. "Others really liked it. But the main movers and shakers don't seem interested."
Together, Crider and Paul “Tiddle” Ryan organized last year’s reunion. Ryan, who has been battling health issues, is more hopeful.
“I hope not,” he said when asked if the reunion had met for the last time. “We’ll probably take a year off.”
Ryan said it is late in the game to try to organize a 2019 gathering, but has not completely given up. He plans to make a final decision in the next few days.
Last year, the reunion held each annually around Independence Day expanded its reach, inviting those who attended or taught at any Crittenden County School. About 40 attended the reunion at Fohs Hall, which organizers chose as the venue to rekindled memories at the former school and continue interest in the facility preservation.
The youngest graduates of MHS, which closed in 1957, have now turned 80. Many of those still surviving are in poor health or .... (for the rest of this article, see the June 13, 2019 full edition of The Crittenden Press.)