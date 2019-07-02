Check us out. We're here to serve the community

Teen in church van dies in I-24 crash A teenager in a church van died and about a dozen others were injured, some critically, in a multi-vehicle crash in Lyon County on I-24 sh...

House for sale in Hebron community Click Image to Enlarge

Goodbye Doc! ... and more in this week's Press The Press spent some time with Dr. Greg Maddux over the last couple of weeks, sketching a perspective of his longtime medical practice her...

Rare antiques, historic home to auction Saturday The highly-anticipated estate auction of the late Ethel Tucker of Marion will be held this Saturday, June 29 at Fohs Hall in Marion, Ky. ...