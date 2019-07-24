City flushing hydrants next week

Some Marion water customers may notice some abnormalities from the tap starting next week, but it is just routine.
City utility workers are systematically flushing water lines next week across the whole system. The maintenance is scheduled to begin Sunday and run through Thursday, Aug. 1. Work will start each day around 9 p.m. and conclude in the early morning hours, by 6 a.m.
The City of Marion routinely flushes its hydrants to maintain the quality of water.
Water main flushing can result in a slight discoloration of the water. These conditions are not harmful and should not last very long. Briefly running the cold water tap may help to clear discolored water.