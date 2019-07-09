Tuesday, July 9, 2019

From Power Washing to Canoes: We have it here

MISCELLANEOUS
PowerWashing Pro-5 Services
Heavy Equipment - Houses - Fences
Driveways - Concrete - More!
(270) 969-1651
Audi Maraman
Pampered Chef
Mandi Shuecraft, Independent Consultant
Marion, Kentucky
(270) 704-3631

Industrial Controls and Electric
County's Only Industrial Electrical Contractor
Marion, Kentucky
(270) 704-2678

Tradewater Canoes / Kayaks
We're Open for the Season!
See Our Facebook Page
(270) 871-9475

HOME IMPROVEMENT
Affordable Home Improvement
Shingled Roofing and General Remodeling
"Why Wait for the Other Guy"
(270) 309-3025



