I-24 work resumes near Cadiz exit

Injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in Marion Emergency responders were on the scene of a three-vehicle injury accident on South Main Street near Siemens shortly after 8:40pm tonight. ...

Tolu hosting annual fireworks display Saturday Tolu's fireworks and community gathering to celebrate the Independence Day holiday will be on Saturday. The fireworks will begin at ...

What's in the News this Week? Holiday fun is on tap this week in Marion and Crittenden County. Expect heavy traffic this week through town as many are headed toward...

First responders at injury accident on 365 Crittenden County first responders were at the scene of an injury accident on Ky. 365 in the rural northern part of the county shortly aft...