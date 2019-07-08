I-24 work resumes near Cadiz exit

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to resume eastbound work zone lane restrictions along Interstate 24 in Lyon and Trigg Counties starting Wednesday.
Motorists should be alert for work zone lane restrictions along I-24 eastbound for concrete pavement repairs from the 54 mile marker to the US 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange. This is a continuation of concrete repair work that started May 30.
During this round of work, all traffic will move to the right-hand or driving lane to allow work along the I-24 eastbound passing lane. This work zone will be set up in about 7 to 8 mile sections along the work area.
This work zone along the I-24 eastbound lanes is expected to be in place through about July 15. The crew then plans to move to the westbound lanes between Exit 65 and Exit 45.
Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.