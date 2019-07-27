Truck crashes into home, killing Marion woman

|Kentucky State Police investigate the scene of an incident Saturday evening
where a vehicle crashed into a Marion home, killing the woman inside.
A Marion woman is dead tonight after a pickup truck crashed into her home on Old Shady Grove Road.
According to local authorities, for a reason unreported at the time of this post, the driver of the truck failed to stop at the end of Guess Drive, shooting across Old Shady Grove Road and entering the woman's yard directly across from the intersection. Two witnesses reported the vehicle appeared to accelerate into the home, where the woman was resting in her living room.
She was reportedly pinned under the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The truck was completely inside the home. A wrecker is on the scene at this time to remove the vehicle.
Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident, which occurred shortly before 7 p.m.
The driver of the truck was taken into custody, according to authorities, but no arrest had been made.
Neither the name of the victim nor the driver of the truck have been released.
Further details from KSP will be released when the preliminary investigation is completed.