Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Unsafe Bridge in Crittenden County is closed
The bridge is on Cotton Patch Road.
Get more details in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
We've talked to local officials about how long it's going to be closed and will try to answer that and other questions about how travel will be impaired in the northern section of the county.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 7/09/2019 12:31:00 PM