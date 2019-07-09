Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Unsafe Bridge in Crittenden County is closed

A bridge in rural Crittenden County is being shut down immediately by the state because it has been deemed unsafe.

The bridge is on Cotton Patch Road.

We've talked to local officials about how long it's going to be closed and will try to answer that and other questions about how travel will be impaired in the northern section of the county.

