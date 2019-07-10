US 60 will close for work near Corydon/Waverly

Commuters between Marion and Henderson will need to find an alternate course for about two weeks starting Monday, July 22 while a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet installs two pre-fabricated drainage structures to help reduce roadway flooding near Corydon.
There will be more delays in this particular stretch of US 60 for several weeks after the work is done.
The work will be on US 60 along Casey Creek and near Highland Creek between Waverly and Corydon. This area is threatened by floodwaters from time to time and is occasionally forced to close.
There will be a marked detour provided along Ky. 359 and Ky. 136 through Smith Mills.
Prior to the closure on July 22, the contractor will be doing preparation work at various locations along the right-of-way. Caution will be required.
Once the new drainage structures are in place and the roadway reopens, another contractor will establish a work zone along this section of US 60 to add new asphalt to raise the driving surface about 2.5 ft. at the two lowest points.
The paving portion of the work will be completed over a couple of months. There will be lane restrictions in the work zone with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.
Approximately, 5,800 vehicles travel this section of US 60 in the Royster’s Curve area of Union County in an average day.