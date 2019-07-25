Yehling shares astronauts interviews

|Click Image to Enlarge
There is a local connection to the Apollo moon mission.
Former Marion resident Bob Yehling, who was an assistant track coach, will share stories Monday about the interviews he conducted for a National Geographic documentary about the Apollo moon mission.
The event begins at 2 p.m., at the Crittenden County Public Library. Door prizes compliments of National Geographic will be given at the event.
