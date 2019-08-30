Accessiblity issues hamper courthouse

A chair lift installed more than 20 years ago at Crittenden County Courthouse to help people with mobility issues access county offices may itself be on its last leg.
Judge-Executive Perry Newcom in an email early Friday afternoon to lawmakers, magistrates and public employees who utilize the courthouse reported the aging chairlift was once again inoperable. Throughout its life since being installed in the courthouse in the late 1990s, the machinery at the rear entrance of the building has on multiple occasions broken down.
"We are making every attempt to revive it but have had no luck thus far," Newcom wrote in his email. "As you can tell, I am very frustrated with what we are forced to deal with regarding handicap access to our facility."
In mid-2015, 5th Judicial Circuit Judge Rene Williams was forced to delay a civil trial until the equipment could be fixed.
