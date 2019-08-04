YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, August 4, 2019
Big weekend coming to close
The demolition derby drew a big crowd Saturday night at the Lions Club Crittenden County Fair and rain put a damper on the Wiffle Ball event in Princeton.
The JHF Wiffle Ball Tournament will resume today (Sunday) at noon and all pool games will be shortened. The championship bracket play will be later this afternoon.
The Wiffle Ball games are played at Little Busch Stadium and Little Fenway Park.
For complete fair coverage and a whole lot of Back to School information, tune to this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
