Friday, August 30, 2019
Chamber hosts Farm to Table Sept. 12
Try the annual Farm to Table Dinner on Sept 12. It's sponsored by the Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce and will be held at the recently opened Crittenden County Lions Club Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds.
The event celebrates local farmers and businesses as most of the items used to prepare the meal are grown or produced locally.
Tickets are $75 a couple or $40 each.
Dinner plans are for a Mexican-themed meal.
The event starts at 6:30pm and will include outdoor dining if weather permits.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 8/30/2019 07:49:00 AM