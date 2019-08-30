YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, August 30, 2019
City, school board set 2019 tax rates
The city is looking for a 2 percent increase in revenue with its 23-cent per $100 valuation on real property, anticipating $211,885 from the tax bills that will be mailed next month to city property owners. The tax rate, 1.3 cents less than the 2018 levy, was set at a special meeting held just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Less than two hours later, Crittenden County Board of Education set its rates for this year’s tax bills, accepting what is called the compensating rate calculated by the state to generate approximately the same revenue as the previous year. By lowering rates a penny per $1,000 valuation for the current year, the board expects to collect $100,371 more in combined revenue on real and personal property at 48.6 cents per $100 valuation.
County tax rates from the Extension service and board of health are yet to be set, but must be done by next Friday.
