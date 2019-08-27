County, Amish to discuss road troughing solutions

Crittenden Fiscal Court’s road committee will meet with Amish leaders Thursday morning to discuss possible remedies to asphalt troughing along county roads caused by repeated horse traffic.
The meeting will take place in the fiscal courtroom at the courthouse at 9 a.m.
County leaders last month opened discussion about remedies for what they believe is road damage caused by pounding of horse hooves on pavement in the Amish community.
