County meets with Amish leaders over road woes

|County leaders met today with several Amish elders seeking a solution to
problems along paved county roads caused by horse and buggy traffic.
Five leaders from the county's Amish community accepted Judge-Executive Perry Newcom's invitation to attend a meeting of the county's road committee to share information about possible ways to address to "troughing" caused by repeated horse traffic on asphalt. About 90 minutes of cordial and frank discussion yielded no definitive answers, but most concluded the problem of the depressions created down
The damage has become a major concern for magistrates charged with maintaining the county's 370 miles of roadways while seeking a balance so as not to interfere with the Amish community's way of life. The issue of troughing is widespread, found in states from Delaware to Iowa, with each seeking its own solution to protect the investment of public roadways for both motorists and religious communities to who rely on horse and buggy for their primary mode of travel.
Local Amish fit their buggy horses with shoes outfitted with spikes for traction on the county's hilly terrain, something they cannot safely do without. None of the elders present at today's meeting denied the problem of troughing created by their mode of travel. And each pledged what they can do along the way to help find an amicable remedy.
"I wish we had a solution for you, but we don’t," said Raymond R. Byler. "You can do more research with your computers."
The county will continue to look at studies and consider possible solutions while maintaining an open dialogue with Amish leaders.
