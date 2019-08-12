Courthouse will be Cooling Center Monday, Tuesday

Crittenden County Courthouse will open tonight and tomorrow night from 5pm until midnight as an emergency cooling shelter.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory due to expected heat index values around 105 to 110 degrees Monday and Tuesday.
Billy Arflack, assistant director of the Crittenden County Emergency Management, said the courthouse will available for anyone who needs a cool place of respite. By midnight, he said temperatures and heat index values should have fallen to tolerable levels.