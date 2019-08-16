Football scrimmage tonight at Rocket Stadium

Rockets host Calloway County
Preseason Class A 8th-ranked Crittenden County will host a gamelike scrimmage tonight against Calloway County. Kickoff is scheduled for 6pm. There will be about three quarters of varsity action, then some JV scrimmaging. Admission is free and there will be light concessions. Footage is from Thursday's script scrimmage during after-school practice. Crittenden opens on the road next week at Fort Campbell. Stay tuned for complete preseason coverage in next week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press. Follow the Rockets at Twitter @CrittendenPress.