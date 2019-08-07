YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
I-24 Exit 4 ramp opening delayed
In the issue of The Crittenden Press that hit newsstands today, the opening was reported as overnight Wednesday based on the information made available at press time Tuesday.
Ramps at the busy I-24/U.S. 60 interchange have been closed since July 8 to allow final construction along the ramps, and asphalt paving at connecting points for a new Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) being constructed along U.S. 60. Rain on Tuesday created about a half-day delay in efforts to reopen the ramps.
The I-24 Paducah Exit 4 ramps are now expected to reopen sometime during the late-afternoon or evening hours on Thursday.
Motorist should be prepared to encounter changes in traffic flow once the new DCD and the Exit 4 ramps are fully functional.
KYTC engineers remind motorists that construction activities will continue along the U.S. 60 work zone between New Holt Road and Coleman Road in coming weeks, including additional asphalt paving.
The DCD is designed to improve safety and traffic flow along U.S. 60 by eliminating conflict points for left-hand turns. It also improves flow by eliminating a phase at each traffic signal along the DCD.
Approximately 28,500 vehicles travel U.S. 60 through the Exit 4 interchange in an average day.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers, Ky., is the prime contractor on this $9,179,425 Double Crossover Diamond construction project. The target completion date is Nov. 20, 2019.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 8/07/2019 03:21:00 PM