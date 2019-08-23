Nine Distinguished Young Women vying for Scholarships

SATURDAY NIGHT AT FOHS HALL
|Distinguished Young Women are highlighted in
this week's newspaper. Don't miss the event.
Nine Crittenden County High School seniors will compete for $7,500 in scholarships Saturday night during the first Crittenden County Distinguished Young Women (DYW) showcase.
One winner will be named, with awards presented in several other categories, including best interview, spirit award, scholastic, talent, fitness and self-expression.
DYW is a national program with several chapters in western Kentucky. Family Court Judge Brandi Rogers helped bring the program to Crittenden County, and is excited to “positively impact the lives of young women by providing a transformative experience that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent,” which is the national mission of the program.
Since early summer, participants have been working with the DYW committee and mentors who have helped them choose a talent and prepare a group fitness routine, choose proper interview attire and prep for one-on-one interviews with the judges.
The showcase will begin at 6 p.m. at Fohs Hall in Marion.
The Woman’s Club of Marion is the sponsoring organization for DYW, and numerous local contributors have helped make this showcase possible, Rogers said.