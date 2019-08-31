Tabor rushes for 190 in 48-21 Rocket victory

|Xander Tabor rushed for 190 yards and scored 3 touchdowns.
Tabor rushed for 190 yards and scored three touchdowns, one a 28-yard pass from senior quarterback Hunter Jones.
Jones didn’t throw too much because the Rocket running game was in charge of the offensive pulse the whole way, but when he did, his completions were for key plays. Two of his five completions went for touchdowns, including a 97-yarder to junior Tyler Boone early in the fourth period that finished the Rocket scoring.
Crittenden coach Sean Thompson gave a shout out to his offensive line that commanded the contest from the outset, but he was quick to share the love.
“Xander Tabor had a humongous night for us. He’s the X-factor. When he ...