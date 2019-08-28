Tolu man found guilty of using stolen clay

A Tolu man was found guilty today in district court of utilizing for his own purposes about $150 worth of infield clay stored for use on the softball diamond at a nearby community center.
A Crittenden District Court jury of six took 12 minutes of deliberation to find Robert N. Sherer guilty of receiving stolen property related to the early November 2018 theft of an estimated 3,000 pounds of a special mixture of red clay and sand which was for use on the recently renovated softball field at the old school, now a community center.
Sherer, of Water Street in Tolu, was not accused of stealing the property – in this case dirt – of Tolu Community Center, but instead, using it for a walkway from his front door to his driveway.
Two witnesses took the stand against Sherer, while he was the only witness called by his public defender.
Sherer was ordered to pay a fine and restitution to the community center.
See next week's issue of The Crittenden Press for more on the story.