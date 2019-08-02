Traffic Alert: Busy Princeton Intersection

A contractor for P&L Railroad plans to close U.S. 62 at the KY 91 intersection in Princeton for rail crossing work starting tomorrow.
The closure of the U.S. 62 and KY 91 intersection is to allow upgrades to the rail crossing that runs through the intersection. U.S. 62 is expected to remain closed at this site about one-half mile south of the I-69 Princeton Exit 79 interchange until Wednesday, August 7.
This is the rail crossing on U.S. 62 next to the Trice-Hughes auto dealership and Casey’s Convenience Store. KY 91 will remain open to traffic on the north and east legs of the intersection during the work.