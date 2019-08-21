Two popular restaurants closed in Marion

Neither Marion Pit Barbecue nor Tony's Main Street Italian Grill are currently open to customers.
Tony Perryman, owner of the Italian restaurant, confirmed that he has closed the Grill starting today. The restaurant has been listed for sale with a local realty company for a few weeks.
The barbecue restaurant, recently celebrated by Southern Living Magazine as one of the best small-town barbecue places in the South, has been shuttered for about seven or eight days, according to those who live nearby. The Press has tried to make contact with owner Mark Easley for confirmation, but so far calls have not been returned.