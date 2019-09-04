4 miles of county roads to get new asphalt

Crittenden County magistrates this morning accepted more than quarter-million dollars from the state for new asphalt on five county roads.
The money, so-called Flex Funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid, is awarded to counties based on the condition of their state highways. The better the condition, the more flex funding the county receives.
Through the agreement accepted today, the county will be reimbursed $265,256 from the state for about 4 miles of asphalt on roads across the county.
