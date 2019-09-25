About 75 Meet at the Pole to pray

About 75 high school and middle school students gathered this morning for the national Meet Me at the Pole service on the Crittenden County campus.
A number of local church youth groups provided music and snacks for the event and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes was partly responsible for the program.
Shelby Brown, Chasity Conyer and Kate Keller spoke during the gathering, which has become a regular tradition at Crittenden County schools for many years since the grassroots, student-led, faith-based movement started in 1990.
In addition to prayer, speakers provided short devotionals, testimony and read scripture.