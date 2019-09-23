All outdoor burning in county prohibited

The ban is effective immediately and is in response to "the continued dry and unseasonable hot weather conditions and the fact that long-term weather forecasts indicate no change in the current pattern," Newcom said in the proclamation warning of extreme danger of wildfires in the county.
All outdoor burning is prohibited under Kentucky statute and generally includes:
- Burning of forest, grass, crops, woodlands, marshes or other similar areas.
- Burning leaves or debris.
- Campfires, bonfires and warming fires.
- Open pit cooking and charcoal grilling.
- Use of fireworks and welding may also be prohibited or regulated.
Last Tuesday's drought map for Kentucky (shown above), the latest available from the U.S Drought Monitor, shows moderate drought (tan) across 26 percent of the state and abnormally dry conditions (yellow) in another 40 percent. The areas are expected to expand with this week's map.
More details on the dry weather and burn ban can be found in this week's edition of The Crittenden Press, on newsstands Wednesday afternoon.