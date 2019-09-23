All outdoor burning in county prohibited

High-speed pursuit ends in crash on 91 North A male suspect has been taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit that began in Lyon County and led multiple police agencies through M...

Traveling Ky. Vietnam Wall speaker chosen Next Thursday, the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall will arrive in Marion for a three-day display set up at Marion Commons. The wall wi...

Firemen called to McDonald’s Restaurant City of Marion firemen were called to McDonald’s Restaurant at 5:30 pm this evening, responding to a fire. Employees of the restaurant...

Suspect identified in high-speed chase Michael Fortner A Colorado man who led multiple police agencies on a three-county high-speed pursuit this morning was lodged in Crittend...