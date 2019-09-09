YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, September 9, 2019
All property tax rates set in Crittenden County
In general, Crittenden Countians are taxed at lower rates than the typical Kentuckian.
The average levy, based on the median home value in Crittenden County of $78,500, represents slightly lower real property taxation rates adopted by county government, the City of Marion and Crittenden County Schools. While the savings will be experienced by most, reassessments by the county’s property valuation administrator – statutorily mandated by county quadrant on a rotating basis – have seen some home values increase.
