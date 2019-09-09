Monday, September 9, 2019

All property tax rates set in Crittenden County

All 2019 tax rates for Crittenden County have been finalized, and the average homeowner will be paying a little less in property taxes. That includes residents within the incorporated area of Marion.

In general, Crittenden Countians are taxed at lower rates than the typical Kentuckian.

The average levy, based on the median home value in Crittenden County of $78,500, represents slightly lower real property taxation rates adopted by county government, the City of Marion and Crittenden County Schools. While the savings will be experienced by most, reassessments by the county’s property valuation administrator – statutorily mandated by county quadrant on a rotating basis – have seen some home values increase.

