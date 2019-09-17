Almost 2,000 attended Friday's football game

According to high school officials, there were 1,486 tickets sold at the gate. There was a promotional event for Junior Pro football players and cheerleaders and middle school players and cheerleaders, all of whom got in free. Additionally, if one were to consider the game's participants and coaching staffs, teachers and KHSAA-card carriers – all of whom get in without paying – there were an estimated 1,900 or more in attendance.
Historic attendance records are not kept, most most observers say the crowd at last Friday's game between the two Top 5 high school teams in the state was among the largest ever at Rocket Stadium. Crittenden lost the game 36-14.