Atmos presents safety course for local responders

First Responders from Marion and Crittenden County got a refresher course in natural gas safety Thursday night during a presentation by Atmos representatives.
The program was held at the Marion Fire Department and more than two dozen local fireman and other early responders attended.
Mike Coleman, the natural gas company's damage prevention specialist, conducted the presentation.
