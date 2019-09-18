Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Band earns first place in season's first event


In its first competition of the season last weekend, Crittenden County High School Marching Band took first place at the Russellville Show of Bands.

Band Director Lindsey Byrd said her squad earned a score of 52.2 as the lone Class A competitor. 

The band competes again Saturday at Graves County High School, where it will compete against Mayfield in Class A.
