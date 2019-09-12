Bonding potential for new school still years away

Until Rocket Arena is paid off in July 2024, building a new school in Crittenden County School District is not likely without an additional tax. That’s what Lincoln Theinert, a financial advisor with the district’s fiscal agent, told board of education members tonight at a monthly working session.
Theinart is an investment banker with Ross, Sinclaire & Associates’ Kentucky School District Finance Division, providing cash flow analysis to 132 of Kentucky’s 174 public school districts. The Lexington-based banking, securities brokerage and asset management firm works with school districts across the state to manage their bonding potential for construction projects. At tonight’s meeting, Theinart told board members that the local school district has about $6 million in bonding potential, $2 million short of a new $8 million high school proposed two years ago when the board sought a tax boost that ultimately failed at the ballot box.
The report on bonding potential was routine. The five-member board is not ready to again propose a so-called Second Nickel property tax increase sought in 2017, but is still concerned over keeping a 70-year-old middle school, 44-year-old high schools and 37-year-old elementary school maintained and equipped for providing a modern education to the 1,400 students under its charge.
“…(T)he vote in 2017 was pretty clear,” said Superintendent of Schools Vince Clark. “The community expects us to do with what we’ve got.”
