Bonding potential for new school still years away

Marion man survives harrowing experience Clifton Etheridge knows grace was on his side Tuesday evening after surviving a harrowing experience at his home that could have spelled...

Wreck could block U.S. 60 East A minor wreck about 3.5 miles north of the courthouse in Marion on U.S. 60 East currently has the highway down to one lane as emergency wo...

Authorities looking for stolen truck Authorities in Crittenden County are on the lookout for a pickup stolen from a rural area in the northern part of the county. According...

Circuit Judge hands sentences down A 38-year-old Marion was among a handful of people sentenced to prison today by Circuit Judge Rene Williams. Jason Rushing entered a g...