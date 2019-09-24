YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
CCEDC lands new investor, new directors
According to Chris Cook, CCEDC chairman, Crittenden Community Hospital joined CCEDC as $5,000 investor, which entitles them to a seat on the board. Don Buchanan, the hospital's CEO, will be representing the organization on the board.
Also last week, Crittenden Fiscal Court re-appointed Magistrate Todd Perryman to replace Donnetta Travis, who resigned her seat after taking a new job in Paducah.
Travis’ resignation also left a vacancy in secretary and treasurer positions on the economic development board. The board will have to elect new officers at its upcoming Oct. 23 meeting.
At that meeting, the board will also appoint two additional at-large directors.
