Circuit Judge hands sentences down

Jason Rushing entered a guilty plea for resisting arrest and possession of meth in a late 2016 case and was sentenced to three years in prison.
A handful of others were sentenced Thursday or had their probations revoked.
The judge also set bond at $55,000 cash for 31-year-old Brian Fitzgerald, who was indicted today multiple felony charges in connection with an alleged crime spree last winter and a manhunt that ended with his arrest in Florida. Fitzgerald completed his sentence on convictions stemming from his arrest in Florida and was brought back to Kentucky a couple of weeks ago. He is lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Find complete details of circuit court action in next week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
Find complete details of circuit court action in next week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Click here to subscribe.