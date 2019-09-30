Monday, September 30, 2019

County attorney's office recognized as leader

Crittenden County Attorney Rebecca Johnson's office has again been recognized as a leading child support collection partner in Kentucky. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) last week announced the state’s 20 top-performing child support collection partners from the past year, based on the number of active cases in the 2018-19 fiscal year that ended June 30, Johnson's office was a top-performer in counties with 1,000 or fewer cases. Pictured receiving recognition are (from left) Brenda Croft, Johnson, Peggy Hedged and CHFS Department for Income Support Commissioner W. Bryan Hubbard.
